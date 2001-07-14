Logo
Curiosity Continues Global Growth With New Partnerships

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Curiosity, the leading global factual media company, announced today continued strong global expansion through multiple distribution partnerships that will see its content and products expand to more than three million new subscribers across new countries and territories and offered in a number of new languages.

Curiosity has entered a new distribution partnership with Stockholm-headquartered Viaplay whereby Curiosity films, shows and series are available to Viaplay subscribers in the Nordic and Baltic regions. Curiosity has also secured new global partnerships with El Espectador in Colombia, Telekom Slovenije in Central Eastern Europe, and Shanghai Media Group and CCTV in China.

To further the company’s commitment to serving a global audience, Curiosity content will now be offered in 11 languages, including English, Spanish, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Dutch, Russian, German, Slovenian, and Mandarin.

Curiosity, driven by the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service, Curiosity Stream, works with global partners in myriad ways to serve regional and local audiences. This includes the availability of the linear Curiosity Channel to select platforms or providing on-demand content offered either through the Curiosity Stream app or through partner services. Curiosity also ensures programming lineups feature content relevant to regional and local markets. The company now has approximately 23 million subscribers globally.

“We have long said that factual content travels and translates well, and we’re committed to providing the highest quality factual content across the globe,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President and CEO of Curiosity. “We are proud to work with key distribution partners to enhance delivery of our award-winning content to consumers from Indiana to India, where they want it and when they want it.”

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 23 million subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

