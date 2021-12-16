Logo
Chubb Bolsters Leadership in its North America Commercial Property and Casualty Businesses

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021

New appointments strengthen primary and excess casualty and multinational teams, as well as key industry practices

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has bolstered leadership in its North America commercial property and casualty businesses with two new appointments, strengthening its primary and excess casualty and multinational field organizations as well as key industry practices.

hazelton__bill_1.jpg

Effective immediately, Seth Gillston, Chubb's current Private Equity and Real Estate & Hospitality Industry Practice Leader, has been named Executive Vice President of Chubb's North America Global Casualty and Multinational Field Operations. In this new role, he will oversee field operations for Chubb's Global Casualty and Multinational businesses, focusing on delivering the company's full range of capabilities and services to clients and distribution partners via Chubb's U.S. and Canadian branch offices. Mr. Gillston will report to Lou Capparelli, Executive Vice President of Chubb's Global Casualty unit. In addition, Mr. Gillston will work closely with the excess casualty team to deliver Chubb's full suite of primary, foreign and excess casualty offerings for large account clients.

Mr. Gillston will continue serving as the head of Chubb's Private Equity practice, reporting to Matt Merna, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, North America Major Accounts, and will remain based in New York, N.Y.

As recently announced, Bill Hazelton was appointed to a new role focused on a number of key strategic initiatives in Chubb's North America businesses, reporting to John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group and President, North America Insurance. In addition, he will also assume leadership of Chubb's Real Estate & Hospitality practice, reporting to Mr. Merna. Mr. Hazelton will remain based in Whitehouse Station, N.J.

"Seth and Bill have a deep understanding of the issues each of our clients face," said Mr. Merna. "Seth's background positions him well to work with our partners to deliver effective excess casualty and multinational solutions to clients globally. Bill's extensive knowledge about the industry and our business is ideal for meeting the complex needs of our clients and distribution partners. His background will enable him to effectively deliver Chubb's full suite of specialized offerings."

Mr. Gillston has more than 25 years of industry experience. He joined Chubb in 2000. Prior to the 2016 acquisition of Chubb, he served as Chubb's Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice Leader. Mr. Gillston received his Bachelor of Science degree with a dual major in risk management and economics from Temple University.

Mr. Hazelton joined Chubb in 2005 and has served in several leadership capacities. Prior to his former role as Head of Claims, he served as Chubb's Environmental, Excess Casualty and Construction Industry Practice Leader. He received a Master of Arts degree in History from Rutgers University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and History from James Madison University.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

Gillston__Seth_ID_1036918e09ab.jpg

Chubb_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY10356&sd=2021-12-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-bolsters-leadership-in-its-north-america-commercial-property-and-casualty-businesses-301446762.html

SOURCE Chubb

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY10356&Transmission_Id=202112161201PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY10356&DateId=20211216
