Aflac Inc (AFL) EVP, CFO Aflac Japan James Todd Daniels Sold $519,682 of Shares

EVP, CFO Aflac Japan of Aflac Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Todd Daniels (insider trades) sold 9,079 shares of AFL on 12/14/2021 at an average price of $57.24 a share. The total sale was $519,682.
For the complete insider trading history of AFL, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment