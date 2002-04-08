Logo
Duck Creek Technologies Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call

GuruFocusNews
1 minutes ago
BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. ( DCT) (“Duck Creek”), a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property & casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry, announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended November 30, 2021, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, Duck Creek will host a conference call on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/. To access the call by phone, dial 1-833-570-1119 (domestic) or 1-914-987-7066 (international). To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of this conference call will be available until January 20, 2022 at 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) using conference ID 8253524. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.duckcreek.com/.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

Investor Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR
646-266-1251
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Paul Rechichi
Racepoint Global
617 624 3295
[email protected]

Sam A. Shay
Duck Creek Technologies
857 201 5784
[email protected]

