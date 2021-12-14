Liberty Latin America (LILA) President and CEO Balan Nair Bought $99,528 of Shares

President and CEO of Liberty Latin America (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Balan Nair (insider trades) bought 8,800 shares of LILA on 12/14/2021 at an average price of $11.31 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $99,528.
