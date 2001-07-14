Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Year-End Distribution

The Board of Directors of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") ( NYSE:LGI, Financial) declared today a distribution of $0.59267 per share on the Fund's outstanding common stock. The distribution, which consists entirely of long-term capital gains, is payable on January 11, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 28, 2021. The ex-dividend date is December 27, 2021.

Inclusive of today's declared distribution, the cumulative distributions for the Fund's fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 total $1.97 per share. It is currently estimated that the cumulative distributions for 2021 will constitute $0.90 of return of capital (46%), $0.71 of net realized long-term capital gains (36%), $0.17 of net realized short-term capital gains (9%) and $0.19 of net investment income (10%). The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution. A return of capital would indicate that the Fund has distributed more than its income and capital gains and occurs when some or all of your Fund investment is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution is not the result of investment performance.

The Fund's investment objective is total return, consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund's net assets are invested in a portfolio of approximately 60 to 80 US and non-US equity securities, including American Depository Receipts, generally of companies with market capitalizations greater than $2 billion, and may include investments in emerging markets. The Fund also invests in emerging market currencies (primarily by entry into forward currency contracts), or instruments whose value is derived from the performance of an underlying emerging market currency, and also may invest in debt obligations, including government, government agency and corporate obligations and structured notes denominated in emerging market currencies.

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), Lazard Asset Management ("LAM"), the Fund's investment manager, offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of November 30, 2021, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $267.4 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please go to www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005391/en/