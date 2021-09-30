Federated Hermes Adviser Series Buys Service Corp International, PerkinElmer Inc, Vericel Corp, Sells Ingredion Inc, PTC Inc

Added Positions: SCI, PKI, VCEL,

PTC, Sold Out: INGR,

Investment company Federated Hermes Adviser Series Current Portfolio ) buys Service Corp International, PerkinElmer Inc, Vericel Corp, sells Ingredion Inc, PTC Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Federated Hermes Adviser Series. As of 2021Q3, Federated Hermes Adviser Series owns 54 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Federated Hermes U.S. SMID Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/federated+hermes+u.s.+smid+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Gartner Inc (IT) - 399 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 627 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. WEX Inc (WEX) - 599 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 2,031 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 775 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio.

Federated Hermes Adviser Series added to a holding in Service Corp International by 250.69%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $60.78. The stock is now traded at around $68.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Adviser Series added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $151.98 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.11. The stock is now traded at around $189.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Adviser Series added to a holding in Vericel Corp by 62.65%. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $59.75, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Federated Hermes Adviser Series sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $84.69 and $93.28, with an estimated average price of $88.14.