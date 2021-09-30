Federated Hermes Adviser Series Buys Service Corp International, PerkinElmer Inc, Vericel Corp, Sells Ingredion Inc, PTC Inc

For the details of Federated Hermes U.S. SMID Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/federated+hermes+u.s.+smid+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Federated Hermes U.S. SMID Fund
- Gartner Inc (IT) - 399 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio.
- Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 627 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.
- WEX Inc (WEX) - 599 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio.
- LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 2,031 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio.
- Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 775 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio.
Federated Hermes Adviser Series added to a holding in Service Corp International by 250.69%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $60.78. The stock is now traded at around $68.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Federated Hermes Adviser Series added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $151.98 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.11. The stock is now traded at around $189.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 579 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vericel Corp (VCEL)
Federated Hermes Adviser Series added to a holding in Vericel Corp by 62.65%. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $59.75, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $38.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 945 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Federated Hermes Adviser Series sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $84.69 and $93.28, with an estimated average price of $88.14.
