Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Initial Closing of Private Placement of 4.25% Series M Cumulative Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Equity Trust ( NYSE:GAB, Financial) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce the initial closing of a private placement of shares of 4.25% Series M Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Series M Preferred”).

The Fund expects to use the proceeds from the offering to redeem the Fund’s outstanding 5.45% Series J Cumulative Preferred Stock.

The Series M Preferred is non-callable until March 26, 2027, and has a liquidation preference of $100 per share. Distributions are scheduled to be paid quarterly beginning on March 26, 2022.

This press release is not an offering of, or a solicitation to purchase, the Series M Preferred. The Series M Preferred have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with $2.2 billion in total net assets whose primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:GBL, Financial).

NYSE – GAB

CUSIP – 362397101

