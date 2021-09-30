Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund Buys Icon PLC, Indutrade AB, Dassault Systemes SE, Sells CSL, Temenos AG, Kweichow Moutai Co

New Purchases: INDT, DSY, WIX, REC, PRU, EQT,

INDT, DSY, WIX, REC, PRU, EQT, Added Positions: ICLR, LONN, MRK, RYAAY,

ICLR, LONN, MRK, RYAAY, Reduced Positions: CSL, MC, 6273,

CSL, MC, 6273, Sold Out: TEMN, 600519, TAL, ITRK, GALP, 00003,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Icon PLC, Indutrade AB, Dassault Systemes SE, Wix.com, Recordati SpA, sells CSL, Temenos AG, Kweichow Moutai Co, TAL Education Group, Intertek Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund owns 97 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/variable+portfolio+-+partners+international+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 60,171 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 53,430 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Keyence Corp (6861) - 64,740 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Airbus SE (AIR) - 256,451 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 353,242 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund initiated holding in Indutrade AB. The purchase prices were between $219 and $292.4, with an estimated average price of $267.21. The stock is now traded at around $247.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 371,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 181,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $193.88 and $304.71, with an estimated average price of $248.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 38,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund initiated holding in Recordati SpA. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $57.44, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 59,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund initiated holding in Prudential PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $15.54, with an estimated average price of $14.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 140,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund initiated holding in EQT AB. The purchase prices were between $319 and $456.8, with an estimated average price of $400.85. The stock is now traded at around $507.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund added to a holding in Icon PLC by 756.53%. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $287.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 52,651 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund added to a holding in Merck KGaA by 56.58%. The purchase prices were between $162.65 and $206.1, with an estimated average price of $186.64. The stock is now traded at around $224.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Temenos AG. The sale prices were between $126.3 and $149.15, with an estimated average price of $141.68.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1548 and $2105, with an estimated average price of $1760.73.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Intertek Group PLC. The sale prices were between $49.2 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $53.55.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Galp Energia SGPS SA. The sale prices were between $8.19 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $8.62.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.78 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $12.48.