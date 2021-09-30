Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund Buys Icon PLC, Indutrade AB, Dassault Systemes SE, Sells CSL, Temenos AG, Kweichow Moutai Co

- New Purchases: INDT, DSY, WIX, REC, PRU, EQT,
- Added Positions: ICLR, LONN, MRK, RYAAY,
- Reduced Positions: CSL, MC, 6273,
- Sold Out: TEMN, 600519, TAL, ITRK, GALP, 00003,
For the details of Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/variable+portfolio+-+partners+international+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 60,171 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95%
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 53,430 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Keyence Corp (6861) - 64,740 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- Airbus SE (AIR) - 256,451 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 353,242 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund initiated holding in Indutrade AB. The purchase prices were between $219 and $292.4, with an estimated average price of $267.21. The stock is now traded at around $247.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 371,197 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dassault Systemes SE (DSY)
Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 181,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $193.88 and $304.71, with an estimated average price of $248.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 38,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Recordati SpA (REC)
Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund initiated holding in Recordati SpA. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $57.44, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 59,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Prudential PLC (PRU)
Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund initiated holding in Prudential PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $15.54, with an estimated average price of $14.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 140,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: EQT AB (EQT)
Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund initiated holding in EQT AB. The purchase prices were between $319 and $456.8, with an estimated average price of $400.85. The stock is now traded at around $507.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund added to a holding in Icon PLC by 756.53%. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $287.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 52,651 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Merck KGaA (MRK)
Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund added to a holding in Merck KGaA by 56.58%. The purchase prices were between $162.65 and $206.1, with an estimated average price of $186.64. The stock is now traded at around $224.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Temenos AG (TEMN)
Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Temenos AG. The sale prices were between $126.3 and $149.15, with an estimated average price of $141.68.Sold Out: Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd (600519)
Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1548 and $2105, with an estimated average price of $1760.73.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.Sold Out: Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Intertek Group PLC. The sale prices were between $49.2 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $53.55.Sold Out: Galp Energia SGPS SA (GALP)
Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Galp Energia SGPS SA. The sale prices were between $8.19 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $8.62.Sold Out: Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd (00003)
Variable Portfolio - Partners International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.78 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $12.48.
