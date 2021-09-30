Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sartorius AG, WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, Sells Industria De Diseno Textil SA, Pigeon Corp, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

- Added Positions: 2330, SRT3, SPOT, 6594, 02269, VWS,
- Reduced Positions: ASML, ITX,
- Sold Out: 7956, CHR,
For the details of Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+international+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 381,147 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.81%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 139,989 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio.
- Adyen NV (ADYEN) - 73,580 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,863,200 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio.
- Meituan (03690) - 5,288,900 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.
Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 136.86%. The purchase prices were between $552 and $631, with an estimated average price of $593.55. The stock is now traded at around $607.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 4,768,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sartorius AG (SRT3)
Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund added to a holding in Sartorius AG by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $440.8 and $593, with an estimated average price of $532.96. The stock is now traded at around $564.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 143,982 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc (02269)
Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund added to a holding in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $105.3 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $123.58. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,777,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Pigeon Corp (7956)
Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Pigeon Corp. The sale prices were between $2600 and $3315, with an estimated average price of $3141.62.Sold Out: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHR)
Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S. The sale prices were between $524.4 and $602, with an estimated average price of $562.64.
