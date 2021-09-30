Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sartorius AG, WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, Sells Industria De Diseno Textil SA, Pigeon Corp, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Added Positions: 2330, SRT3, SPOT, 6594, 02269, VWS,

2330, SRT3, SPOT, 6594, 02269, VWS, Reduced Positions: ASML, ITX,

ASML, ITX, Sold Out: 7956, CHR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sartorius AG, WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, sells Industria De Diseno Textil SA, Pigeon Corp, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,International Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund owns 52 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 381,147 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.81% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 139,989 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Adyen NV (ADYEN) - 73,580 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,863,200 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Meituan (03690) - 5,288,900 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 136.86%. The purchase prices were between $552 and $631, with an estimated average price of $593.55. The stock is now traded at around $607.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 4,768,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund added to a holding in Sartorius AG by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $440.8 and $593, with an estimated average price of $532.96. The stock is now traded at around $564.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 143,982 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund added to a holding in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $105.3 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $123.58. The stock is now traded at around $89.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,777,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Pigeon Corp. The sale prices were between $2600 and $3315, with an estimated average price of $3141.62.

Baillie Gifford International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S. The sale prices were between $524.4 and $602, with an estimated average price of $562.64.