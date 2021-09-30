Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund Buys Z Holdings Corp, Wise PLC, Housing Development Finance Corp, Sells Seek, Tsingtao Brewery Co, Wood Group (John) PLC

New Purchases: 4689, WISE, HDFC,

4689, WISE, HDFC, Added Positions: AG1,

AG1, Sold Out: SEK, 00168, WG.,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Z Holdings Corp, Wise PLC, Housing Development Finance Corp, AUTO1 Group, sells Seek, Tsingtao Brewery Co, Wood Group (John) PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,EAFE Plus All Cap Fund. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund owns 71 stocks with a total value of $634 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 19,651 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Sartorius AG (SRT3) - 34,799 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 29,604 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 1,583,200 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. NIBE Industrier AB (NIBE B) - 1,398,101 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio.

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund initiated holding in Z Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.3 and $757.4, with an estimated average price of $642.86. The stock is now traded at around $670.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,098,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund initiated holding in Wise PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.544000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 316,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund initiated holding in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2414.8 and $2849.8, with an estimated average price of $2654.61. The stock is now traded at around $2617.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 97,206 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund added to a holding in AUTO1 Group by 84.90%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $41.87, with an estimated average price of $37.21. The stock is now traded at around $19.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 147,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Seek Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.19.

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $58.8 and $81.2, with an estimated average price of $67.07.

Baillie Gifford EAFE Plus All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Wood Group (John) PLC. The sale prices were between $2.03 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $2.26.