Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund Buys Z Holdings Corp, Wise PLC, AUTO1 Group, Sells Seek, Wood Group (John) PLC

- New Purchases: 4689, WISE,
- Added Positions: AG1, ASML, NIBE B, 6273, ITX, 7309, ZAL, 00669, SRT3, MTD, AZA, BC8, HL., 6869, 7733, JMT, 01299, 6861, RMV, MC, 6594, 6981, 9984, 6902, COH, GAW, SPOT, 4452, KNEBV, RCO, CFR, NEM, ADS, ATCO A, AUTO, 6098, IMCD, JMAT, 4911, KER, U11, 7269, UBI, RAA, HSV, TRN, 2371, BRBY, INVE B, EPI B, ASC, RYM, PRX, 7649, ITRK, 7956,
- Sold Out: SEK, WG.,
For the details of Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+developed+eafe+all+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 42,061 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 18,995 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
- NIBE Industrier AB (NIBE B) - 1,834,517 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22%
- Avanza Bank Holding AB (AZA) - 619,617 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
- Shimano Inc (7309) - 70,700 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund initiated holding in Z Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.3 and $757.4, with an estimated average price of $642.86. The stock is now traded at around $670.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,182,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Wise PLC (WISE)
Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund initiated holding in Wise PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.544000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 341,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AUTO1 Group (AG1)
Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund added to a holding in AUTO1 Group by 118.05%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $41.87, with an estimated average price of $37.21. The stock is now traded at around $19.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 154,685 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Seek Ltd (SEK)
Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Seek Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.19.Sold Out: Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Wood Group (John) PLC. The sale prices were between $2.03 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $2.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund. Also check out:
1. Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment