Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund Buys Z Holdings Corp, Wise PLC, AUTO1 Group, Sells Seek, Wood Group (John) PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Z Holdings Corp, Wise PLC, AUTO1 Group, sells Seek, Wood Group (John) PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Developed EAFE All Cap Fund. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund owns 61 stocks with a total value of $683 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+developed+eafe+all+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Baillie Gifford

ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 42,061 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75% Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 18,995 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48% NIBE Industrier AB (NIBE B) - 1,834,517 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22% Avanza Bank Holding AB (AZA) - 619,617 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36% Shimano Inc (7309) - 70,700 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%

Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund initiated holding in Z Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.3 and $757.4, with an estimated average price of $642.86. The stock is now traded at around $670.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,182,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund initiated holding in Wise PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.544000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 341,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund added to a holding in AUTO1 Group by 118.05%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $41.87, with an estimated average price of $37.21. The stock is now traded at around $19.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 154,685 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Seek Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.19.

Baillie Gifford Developed EAFE All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Wood Group (John) PLC. The sale prices were between $2.03 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $2.26.