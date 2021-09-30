Logo
Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust Buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Sele

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust. As of 2021Q3, Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust owns 14 stocks with a total value of $498 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LVIP SSGA Global Tactical Allocation Managed Volatility Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lvip+ssga+global+tactical+allocation+managed+volatility+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LVIP SSGA Global Tactical Allocation Managed Volatility Fund
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 214,554 shares, 18.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  2. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 2,643,663 shares, 16.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,539,779 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,790,174 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.98%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 1,249,069 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.79%
New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $79.49 and $85.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $76.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 204,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $72.97, with an estimated average price of $71.28. The stock is now traded at around $75.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 117,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB)

Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $31.13 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.83. The stock is now traded at around $31.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 897,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $97.84 and $105.53, with an estimated average price of $102.73.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $54.81, with an estimated average price of $49.54.

Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 66.92%. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $70.6, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $66.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.63%. Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust still held 181,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust reduced to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 48.14%. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83. The stock is now traded at around $87.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.46%. Lincoln Variable Insurance Products Trust still held 101,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of LVIP SSGA Global Tactical Allocation Managed Volatility Fund. Also check out:

1. LVIP SSGA Global Tactical Allocation Managed Volatility Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. LVIP SSGA Global Tactical Allocation Managed Volatility Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LVIP SSGA Global Tactical Allocation Managed Volatility Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LVIP SSGA Global Tactical Allocation Managed Volatility Fund keeps buying
