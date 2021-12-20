Viasat Expands Partnership with U.S. Navy to Provide Managed Network Services at Bases in Guam and Poland

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced two new contracts with the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) to deliver triple-play services (Wi-Fi, voice and TV) in Guam, and managed Wi-Fi in Poland. These contracts expand Viasat's work with NEXCOM in providing high-quality personal-use telecommunications to Sailors at bases around the world in Unaccompanied Housing (UH), Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) facilities and Navy lodging facilities.

These new contracts demonstrate Viasat's continued relationship with NEXCOM, expanding its support for Sailors and their families with delivery of reliable connectivity beyond the battlespace at installations outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS).

Under the first agreement, Viasat will deploy a new fiber network backbone to support Naval Station Guam and Andersen Air Force Base, as well as upgrade the buildings at these facilities with new Wi-Fi and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) equipment. This work will also require replacing the legacy copper-based networks connecting to all the buildings. Together, this modernization will enable a better experience for Navy and Air Force service members and their families, improving the speed and resiliency of their internet, Wi-Fi, voice and TV services.

In a separate contract, Viasat will support the Navy at its new Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo in Poland by providing reliable, resilient connectivity. Specifically, the facility received a new Wi-Fi network and management support system, which are similar to the Wi-Fi services that Viasat already provides to more than 100 Navy installations around the world.

"We're proud of our ongoing partnership with NEXCOM to provide Sailors and their families with a consistent connection to secure internet, voice and TV services. Our growth to support facilities in areas like Guam and Poland further demonstrates our global commitment to support the military both on and off the battlefield," said Craig Miller, president, Viasat Government Systems. "Whether it's standing up fiber-based networks, managed Wi-Fi and other services, or delivering advanced satellite-based connectivity through our upcoming ViaSat-3 global satellite constellation, we are excited to continue supporting service members to ensure they are afforded the same quality connectivity experience at military bases around the world as we get at home."

Earlier this year, Viasat and NEXCOM's Telecommunications Program Office announced a five-year contract extension, under which Viasat will provide managed internet, Wi-Fi, voice and other services to support personal use networks at Navy facilities around the world. As part of this ongoing work, Viasat will make TV services available to Navy Gateway Inns & Suites® (NGIS) facilities in the U.S. by upgrading to satellite-based high-definition TV, providing interactive menus and streaming capabilities to improve the experience for Sailors and their families. Viasat deployed similar TV service upgrades at Navy Lodge® locations earlier this year.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about Viasat's expanded partnership with NEXCOM for managed internet, Wi-Fi, voice, TV and other services across Navy facilities in Guam, Poland, and worldwide; the availability, benefits and performance of these services; and future use and coverage of the ViaSat-3 constellation. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with satellite failures, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in performance; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; delays in approving U.S. government budgets and cuts in government defense expenditures; and increased competition and other factors affecting the government and defense sectors generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-expands-partnership-with-us-navy-to-provide-managed-network-services-at-bases-in-guam-and-poland-301447946.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.