Forestar to Release 2022 First Quarter Earnings on January 27, 2022

Forestar+Group+Inc. (NYSE: FOR) announced today that the Company will release financial results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, January 27, 2022 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference access code 548187. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (4:55 p.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.forestar.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 43989. The teleconference replay will be available through February 3, 2022. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.forestar.com through April 30, 2022.

About Forestar Group Inc.

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company with operations in 56 markets and 23 states and delivered 15,915 residential lots during its fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. The Company is a majority-owned subsidiary of D.R.+Horton%2C+Inc., the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002.

