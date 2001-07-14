Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Total Distributions for 2021 of $1.04 Per Common Share

The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust ( NYSE:GGZ, Financial) (the “Fund”) announces total distributions for 2021 of $1.04 per share, which includes $0.64 previously paid plus an additional $0.40 per share. The additional cash distribution is payable on January 6, 2022 to common shareholders of record on December 30, 2021.

The additional distribution is being made to satisfy the minimum distribution requirements of the Internal Revenue Code for regulated investment companies and avoid Federal excise tax on undistributed investment company taxable income. The additional distribution will be included in the 2021 income for shareholders subject to income tax.

All or part of the distributions may be treated as long-term capital gain or qualified dividend income (or a combination of both) for individuals, each subject to the maximum federal income tax rate for long term capital gains, which is currently 20% in taxable accounts for individuals (or less depending on an individual’s tax bracket). In addition, certain U.S. shareholders who are individuals, estates or trusts and whose income exceeds certain thresholds will be required to pay a 3.8% Medicare surcharge on their “net investment income", which includes dividends received from the Fund and capital gains from the sale or other disposition of shares of the Fund.

Long-term capital gains, qualified dividend income, investment company taxable income, and return of capital, if any, will be allocated on a pro-rata basis to all distributions to common shareholders for the year. Based on the accounting records of the Fund currently available, each of the distributions paid to common shareholders for 2021 would include approximately 13% from net investment income and 87% from net capital gains on a book basis. This does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. The estimated components of each distribution are updated and provided to shareholders of record in a notice accompanying the distribution and are available on our website (www.gabelli.com). The final determination of the sources of all distributions for 2021 will be made after year end and can vary from the quarterly estimates. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the current distribution. All individual shareholders with taxable accounts will receive written notification regarding the components and tax treatment for all 2021 distributions in early 2022 via Form 1099-DIV.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $224 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities (such as common stock and preferred stock) of companies with small or medium sized market capitalizations. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:GBL, Financial).

