VaporBeast Receives Shipping Exemption from USPS

Turning+Point+Brands%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TPB) announced today that it has received a United States Postal Service (“USPS”) exemption to ship vapor products to thousands of age-restricted vape shops across the United States through VaporBeast and other websites.

“We remain focused on providing a positive experience for our customers,” said Marc Waxman, President of NewGen at Turning Point Brands. “As one of the first to apply for and receive an exemption from the USPS, we are now able to increase the number of shipping options we offer our customers. This will allow for optimized order processing, more accurate tracking data, and faster overall shipping times. Our network of delivery choices is expanding every week to cover shipments to more and more businesses and adult consumers.”

About VaporBeast

Vapor Beast® is a leading wholesale e-commerce platform and sales organization serving the evolving retail vapor channel with a wide range of proprietary and third-party products.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, through its iconic Zig-Zag® and Stoker’s® brands and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB’s products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America, and on sites such as+www.zigzag.com,+www.nu-x.com and+www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit+www.turningpointbrands.com.

