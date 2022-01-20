HP Commences Registered Exchange Offer of its 1.450% Notes due 2026 and 2.650% Notes due 2031

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. ( NYSE:HPQ, Financial) (“HP”) today commenced an offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of its $1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of outstanding 1.450% Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Outstanding Notes”) and $1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of outstanding 2.650% Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Outstanding Notes” and, together with the 2026 Outstanding Notes, the “Outstanding Notes”), for an equal amount of the applicable series of its registered 1.450% Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Exchange Notes”) and 2.650% Notes due 2031 (the “2031 Exchange Notes” and, together with the 2026 Exchange Notes, the “Exchange Notes” and, together with the Outstanding Notes, the “Notes”).



The terms of the Exchange Notes are identical in all material respects to those of the applicable series of the Outstanding Notes, except that the Exchange Notes have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the transfer restrictions, restrictive legends, registration rights and additional interest provisions relating to the Original Notes do not apply to the Exchange Notes. The purpose of the Exchange Offer is to fulfill the obligations of HP under the registration rights agreements entered into in connection with the issuance of the Outstanding Notes. HP will not receive any proceeds from the Exchange Offer.

The Exchange Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on January 20, 2022, unless extended (such date and time, as may be extended, the “Expiration Date”). The settlement date for the Exchange Offer will occur promptly following the Expiration Date. The terms of the Exchange Offer and other information relating to HP and the Exchange Notes are set forth in a prospectus dated December 20, 2021, a copy of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. HP has not authorized any person to provide information other than as set forth in the prospectus.

Copies of the prospectus and the related letter of transmittal governing the Exchange Offer can be obtained from the exchange agent, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., at its address below:

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Exchange Agent

c/o BNY Mellon

Corporate Trust Operations- Reorganization Unit

2001 Bryan Street, 10th Floor

Dallas, Texas 75201

Attn: Joseph Felicia

Tel: 315-414-3349

Fax: 732-667-9408

E-mail: [email protected]

General

This announcement is for informational purposes only. This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any Notes or any other securities of HP or any of its subsidiaries. The Exchange Offer is being made solely pursuant to the prospectus dated December 20, 2021, including any supplements thereto, and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains “forward-looking statements” based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of HP Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any statements regarding the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the situation; projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, effective tax rates, net earnings, net earnings per share, cash flows, benefit plan funding, deferred taxes, share repurchases, foreign currency exchange rates or other financial items; any projections of the amount, timing or impact of cost savings or restructuring and other charges, planned structural cost reductions and productivity initiatives; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including, but not limited to, our business model and transformation, our sustainability goals, our go-to-market strategy, the execution of restructuring plans and any resulting cost savings, net revenue or profitability improvements or other financial impacts; any statements concerning the expected development, demand, performance, market share or competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements concerning potential supply constraints, component shortages, manufacturing disruptions or logistics challenges; any statements regarding current or future macroeconomic trends or events and the impact of those trends and events on HP and its financial performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims, disputes or other litigation matters; any statements of expectation or belief, including with respect to the timing and expected benefits of acquisitions and other business combination and investment transactions; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by words such as “future,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “can,” “may,” and similar terms. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include factors relating to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the situation, the effects of which may give rise to or amplify the risks associated with many of these factors listed here; the need to manage (and reliance on) third-party suppliers, including with respect to component shortages, and the need to manage HP’s global, multi-tier distribution network, limit potential misuse of pricing programs by HP’s channel partners, adapt to new or changing marketplaces and effectively deliver HP’s services; HP’s ability to execute on its strategic plan, including the previously announced initiatives, business model changes and transformation; execution of planned structural cost reductions and productivity initiatives; HP’s ability to complete any contemplated share repurchases, other capital return programs or other strategic transactions; the competitive pressures faced by HP’s businesses; risks associated with executing HP’s strategy and business model changes and transformation; successfully innovating, developing and executing HP’s go-to-market strategy, including online, omnichannel and contractual sales, in an evolving distribution, reseller and customer landscape; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet evolving customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; successfully competing and maintaining the value proposition of HP’s products, including supplies; challenges to HP’s ability to accurately forecast inventories, demand and pricing, which may be due to HP’s multi-tiered channel, sales of HP’s products to unauthorized resellers or unauthorized resale of HP’s products or our uneven sales cycle; integration and other risks associated with business combination and investment transactions; the results of the restructuring plans, including estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of HP’s business) and the anticipated benefits of the restructuring plans; the protection of HP’s intellectual property assets, including intellectual property licensed from third parties; the hiring and retention of key employees; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends and events, including the effects of inflation; risks associated with HP’s international operations; the execution and performance of contracts by HP and its suppliers, customers, clients and partners, including logistical challenges with respect to such execution and performance; changes in estimates and assumptions HP makes in connection with the preparation of its financial statements; disruptions in operations from system security risks, data protection breaches, cyberattacks, extreme weather conditions or other effects of climate change, medical epidemics or pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and other natural or manmade disasters or catastrophic events; the impact of changes to federal, state, local and foreign laws and regulations, including environmental regulations and tax laws; potential impacts, liabilities and costs from pending or potential investigations, claims and disputes; and other risks that are discussed in “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021 and that are otherwise described or updated from time to time in HP’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this report are made as of the date of this filing and HP assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

