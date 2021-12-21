Cango Wins "Best Investment Value for Listed Companies" Golden Bauhinia Award

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cango Wins "Best Investment Value for Listed Companies" Golden Bauhinia Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Dec. 21, 2021

SHANGHAI, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, received a "Best Investment Value for Listed Companies" award at the 11th China Securities Golden Bauhinia Awards. This prestigious award recognizes Cango's outstanding accomplishments, diverse business services and solid, comprehensive strength.

The China Securities Golden Bauhinia Awards, organized by Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group, are a trusted, large-scale, premiere selection event honoring top-performing listed companies in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The Golden Bauhinia Awards are widely recognized as the "Oscars" for listed companies and have become an important benchmark for investors at home and abroad when following the developments of China's capital markets and listed companies. The judging panel evaluates listed companies according to principles of fairness, openness and justice and formulates a comprehensive score for each candidate based on various metrics and expert opinions. This year, over 70 winners were chosen, boasting a combined market value of RMB100 trillion.

Cango management commented that it is a great honor to receive this distinguished award. It is a powerful testament to our dedication to excellence and our business model's flexibility and resilience as we grow from an automotive financing facilitator into a comprehensive car transaction services platform. Cango remains committed to its goal of becoming an auto service platform of choice by facilitating easy and enjoyable car purchase experiences. Furthermore, Cango will continuously strive to reward all its investors with better performance and more generous dividends.

Since its inception more than 10 years ago, Cango's business has evolved from its original automotive financing facilitation services model (Model 1.0) into a supply chain model, covering car trading transactions, automotive financing facilitation and after-market services facilitation (Model 2.0). Cango is now working towards Model 3.0 – building a platform to reshape the relationship between people, goods and the market through technology-empowered automotive trading and financing services and its unique closed service loop, creating value for each participant along the car trading transaction chain.

Cango has established cooperation with dozens of medium-sized and large commercial banks, such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, WeBank, Shanghai Bank, MYBank, as well as a dozen insurance agencies including Pacific Insurance and Zhong'an Insurance, among others. In addition, it has collaborated with major OEMs of both traditional automobile and new energy vehicle manufacturers and connected around 50,000 registered dealers across the country, providing services to more than 1.9 million car buyers.

Endorsed by multiple Internet giants and financial capital providers, Cango has completed three rounds of financing totaling USD650 million. Tencent, Didi Chuxing, Taikang Insurance, Warburg Pincus and other heavyweight institutions are among Cango's strategic shareholders.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, car trading transactions, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in China continue to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Yihe Liu
Cango Inc.
Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5581
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cango_Group

Emilie Wu
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Tel: +86 21 6039 8363
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN14058&sd=2021-12-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cango-wins-best-investment-value-for-listed-companies-golden-bauhinia-award-301448794.html

SOURCE Cango Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN14058&Transmission_Id=202112210500PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN14058&DateId=20211221
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment