Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. ( LOAN ) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on November 9, 2021, a cash dividend of $0.125 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on December 31, 2021. The dividend will be paid on January 18, 2022.



SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.