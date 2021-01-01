Logo
ServiceNow Awarded Five-year Contract With the Internal Revenue Service

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced the company secured a five-year contract with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), to provide the ServiceNow low code development platform. Under the contract, ServiceNow and its partners, Carahsoft Technology Corp. and Intact Technology, will accelerate the IRS’ long-term digital transformation efforts by consolidating 12 legacy systems into a single platform of record.

“For far too long, federal agencies have been tasked with performing some of the most important work in our nation using disparate systems that are often decades-old,” said Steve Walters, vice president, federal, ServiceNow. “As a new generation of employees enter the workforce and citizens’ digital expectations increase, ServiceNow and the IRS will provide IRS employees with modern technology to meet the needs of taxpayers at scale.”

At the height of tax season, IRS call centers field between two to three million calls from taxpayers per day. Maintaining a strong tax administration system at this scale requires organizational excellence, leading technology, and partners with expertise in implementing and deriving maximum value. ServiceNow will support these requirements by integrating solutions for IRS employees to manage workflows, improve documentation of incident assessments, and ultimately streamline their interactions with taxpayers.

“In a new world of work, federal agencies are investing in platforms that spur innovation and protect highly sensitive data of their most important customers – taxpayers,” said Jesse White, chief executive officer, Intact Technology. “With the start of a new fiscal year, this contract marks a turning point in the IRS’ modernization journey as it is the agency’s largest digital transformation venture in half a century.”

The integration of ServiceNow’s cloud-based solutions will also support the IRS’ Human Capital Office in its endeavor to support retiring employees and streamline the onboarding of new employees over the next two years.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005276/en/

