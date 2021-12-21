Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Enters Into EV Charging Station Installation and Management Agreement With Ramapo Communications Corp. (RAMAPO) For Company's JV With Premiere Empire Energy To Install Electronic Charging Stations

RAMAPO is a telecommunication infrastructure contractor providing services to the major wireless carriers, tower owners, OEM's and government agencies for 25 Years; Empire Provides EV Charging Management Solutions Including Customer Services Issues

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, previously announced on July 2 and 6, 2021, announced that it has entered into a Joint Venture (JV) with Premiere Empire Energy, LLC, ("Premiere") to provide electric charging stations to both company's clients. Today it announces that it has entered into an MSA Agreement with RAMAPO to work on the project.

RAMAPO will furnish and install all equipment, installation costs and associated rebates (as available) for EV charging stations and shall be compensated for all work required for the completed installation of electric vehicle chargers by the JV. After completion of EV installation, the ownership of the charging equipment shall be transferred to "customer".

RAMAPO has a 25 year history of satisfying clients, Ramapo Communication Corp.

Specializes in providing construction and maintenance services for the wireless communication and fiber optic industry. Our expertise in all aspects of telecom facilities makes us the ideal choice for a wide range of build-to-suit projects for the wireless industry. For more information go to: https://www.ramapocommunication.com

Premiere provides EV charging management solutions made easy with premium customer service to its clients. It allows their customers to take advantage of valuable rebates available under federal and state sustainability programs; to control access, set pricing and review real-time data on station usage and performance; and to get help when needed, day or night, with 24/7 support for their customers and their drivers/customers.

CEO James DiPrima said: "This JV should be a substantial revenue driver for both companies. We will build solar and now electric car charging stations for our and their clients, all the while we will be helping them reducing their carbon foot prints. We will split the net profits on a 50/50 basis. We hope to deploy this model nationwide to give consumers options and helping gas stations reduce their carbon foot print."

About Premiere Empire Energy:

Premier Empire Energy is a leading New York Energy Supply Company (ESCO). Premier Empire Energy, provides energy services to small business, commercial, and residential customers in deregulated energy markets. We strive to provide our customers with the most competitive electricity and natural gas rates, in an effort to become New York's favorite energy supplier!​​ ​

We look forward to providing our clients with our most competitive electric and natural gas rates, and becoming their favorite commercial energy supplier!

An Energy Service Company, commonly referred to as ESCO, is a licensed company that can purchase electricity and natural gas for customers. ESCOs, also referred to as third party supplier, operate in deregulated markets. ESCOs take over the Supply section of a customer's utility bill. Our customers will still be a customer of their Utility, as the utility will be in charge of the delivery of energy and maintenance of the customer's meter and wires.

At Premier Empire Energy, we pride ourselves on providing outstanding customer service with an honest, educational, and transparent approach to energy sales. We are committed to providing you with the information your home and business needs to make informed, efficient decisions about energy products and services. It is our goal to foster long term customer relationships that are maintained by open communication and flexibility.

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For All Inquiries Contact:

+1 (424) 280-4096

[email protected]

Website: greensolarutility.com

Phone number: (646) 669-7007

SOURCE: Green Stream Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/678804/Green-Stream-Holdings-Inc-Enters-Into-EV-Charging-Station-Installation-and-Management-Agreement-With-Ramapo-Communications-Corp-RAMAPO-For-Companys-JV-With-Premiere-Empire-Energy-To-Install-Electronic-Charging-Stations



