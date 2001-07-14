Curiosity Debuts "Smart Bundle" Enhanced Premium Tier Offering With Tastemade, Somm TV, Topic and More

Curiosity Stream has launched an enhanced premium tier offering, the Smart Bundle – via smartbundle.com. The bundle provides exclusive access to Curiosity Stream’s films, shows, and series in 4K, as well as complimentary access to five other leading subscription services dedicated to entertainment that inspires learning, exploring, and expanding your horizons.

Premium tier customers, as well as existing Curiosity Stream subscribers who upgrade, will gain instant access to:

Tastemade+, award-winning food, travel, and home & design series and documentaries

award-winning food, travel, and home & design series and documentaries SommTV, dedicated to the worlds of wine, food, travel, and hospitality, from the creators of the blockbuster “Somm” film series

dedicated to the worlds of wine, food, travel, and hospitality, from the creators of the blockbuster “Somm” film series Topic , exclusive, critically acclaimed, and award-winning crime, thrillers, drama, and noir from around the world

, exclusive, critically acclaimed, and award-winning crime, thrillers, drama, and noir from around the world One Day University , the most fun classes from the best university professors

, the most fun classes from the best university professors Nebula, the #1 creator-owned streaming platform featuring exclusive and original videos from YouTube’s top “education-y” creators

“We believe we’ve built the most compelling collection of intellectually stimulating content out there for, frankly, unrivaled value,” said Devin Emery, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President, Content Strategy, for Curiosity. “We’re excited to partner with these leading services to provide subscribers access to the best collection of smart, high-quality entertainment anchored by Curiosity Stream’s Premium 4K offering.”

Full access to the Smart Bundle is offered at $69.99 annually. The Smart Bundle provides access to thousands of hours of content with more being added weekly across services.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 23 million subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

