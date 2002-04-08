Acer Therapeutics to Participate in January 2022 Virtual Investor Conferences

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acer Therapeutics Inc. ( ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Acer’s management team will participate in the upcoming 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access virtual event and the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference.



Conference: 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access virtual event Format: One-on-one virtual meetings Dates: January 5-7, 2022 Register: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_78427/invitee_login.html Conference: H.C. Wainwright Global BioConnect Virtual Conference Format: On-demand recorded corporate presentation Dates: January 10, 2022 Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/b30c9e23-05f3-4bc7-8e05-675b2cfa5a88

About Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Acer’s pipeline includes four programs: ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD); ACER-801 (osanetant) for treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms (iVMS); EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Each of Acer’s product candidates is believed to present a comparatively de-risked profile, having one or more of a favorable safety profile, clinical proof-of-concept data, mechanistic differentiation and/or accelerated paths for development through specific programs and procedures established by the FDA. In March 2021, Acer entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Relief for development and commercialization of ACER-001. For more information, visit www.acertx.com .

