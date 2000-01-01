A Trio of Low Price-Book Ratio Stocks

Screening for stocks with market caps over $10 billion and price-book ratios under 1.5 could provide a good starting place to value investors as they seek to spot opportunities amid the myriad of U.S.-listed stocks. Thus, value investors may want to consider the following stocks, as they match the criteria above and are recommended by Wall Street.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The first company to consider is PNC Financial Services Group Inc. ( PNC, Financial), a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based diversified financial services company.

The stock traded around $196.87 at close on Dec. 21 for a market cap of approximately $83.21 billion and a price-book ratio of approximately 1.48. PNC Financial Services Group's book value per share for the quarter that ended in Sept. 2021 was $133.

The share price has risen by 34.20% over the past year for a 52-week range of $141.60 to $217.60.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and 5 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $215.98 per share.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. ( FIS, Financial) is a Jacksonville, Florida-based financial services technology company.

The stock traded around $109.90 per share at close on Dec. 21 for a market capitalization of $66.92 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.42. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.'s book value per share for the quarter that ended in Sept. 2021 was $77.35.

The stock price has decreased by 18.40% over the past year for a 52-week range of $101.79 to $155.96.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and 7 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $146.86 per share.

Global Payments Inc.

The third company to consider is Global Payments Inc ( GPN, Financial), an Atlanta, Georgia-based provider of payment technology and software solutions for card, check and electronic payments in North America and internationally.

The stock traded at around $131.85 per share on Dec. 21 for a market capitalization of around $38.26 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.46. Global Payments Inc.'s book value per share for the quarter that ended in Sept. 2021 was $90.14.

The stock has risen 34.16% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $116.74 to $220.81.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and 8 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $189.43 per share.