TARONIS FUELS STOCK PRICE

Peoria, AZ, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc. (“Taronis” or the “Company”) (

TRNF, Financial)

Dear Shareholders,

The company has received several inquiries regarding the sharp decline in our stock price that occurred on December 22, 2021. The company has not issued any information this week and is not aware of the reason for the decline. We can note only that the trading volume for our stock has been very low and that the stock price has moved on a very small number of shares. We are working with the OTC to review the circumstances of the decline. If we do determine a cause, we plan to put out another communication informing shareholders of such.

About Taronis Fuels

Taronis Fuels, Inc. is a US industrial gas distributor. For more information, please visit our website at www.taronisfuels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information about Taronis Fuels within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein which do not describe historical facts, including, among others, the timing of the restatement and audit of historic financial statements, are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks associated with the timing and outcome of the Company’s ongoing review of its historical financial reporting and internal control over financial reporting; the ability of the Company’s new management team and financial accounting staff to complete the restatement and audit of historic financial statements in a timely manner; as well as those risks identified in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC which are available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any such risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect the Company’s results of operations, its profitability and its cash flows, which would, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on the Company’s stock price. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Taronis Fuels Contacts:

Investors:

Taronis Fuels
[email protected]

