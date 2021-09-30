Schwartz Investment Trust Buys Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, APi Group Corp, AptarGroup Inc, Sells IQVIA Holdings Inc, Lowe's Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc

New Purchases: AMBP, ATR, ANGI,

AMBP, ATR, ANGI, Added Positions: APG, OLLI,

APG, OLLI, Reduced Positions: LOW, ACN, ANSS, BR,

LOW, ACN, ANSS, BR, Sold Out: IQV, GRSV, EXPD,

Investment company Schwartz Investment Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, APi Group Corp, AptarGroup Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Angi Inc, sells IQVIA Holdings Inc, Lowe's Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwartz Investment Trust. As of 2021Q3, Schwartz Investment Trust owns 32 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwartz Investment Trust initiated holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 3,304,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwartz Investment Trust initiated holding in AptarGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.35 and $141.18, with an estimated average price of $131.75. The stock is now traded at around $115.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwartz Investment Trust initiated holding in Angi Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $11.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 453,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwartz Investment Trust added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 882.35%. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 1,670,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwartz Investment Trust added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 57.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 418,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Schwartz Investment Trust sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.54 and $265.23, with an estimated average price of $252.52.

Schwartz Investment Trust sold out a holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.08.

Schwartz Investment Trust sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19.

Schwartz Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 43.4%. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $249.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.17%. Schwartz Investment Trust still held 150,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.