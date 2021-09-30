Schwartz Investment Trust Buys Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, APi Group Corp, AptarGroup Inc, Sells IQVIA Holdings Inc, Lowe's Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc

- New Purchases: AMBP, ATR, ANGI,
- Added Positions: APG, OLLI,
- Reduced Positions: LOW, ACN, ANSS, BR,
- Sold Out: IQV, GRSV, EXPD,
- Copart Inc (CPRT) - 450,000 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio.
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 300,000 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 229,000 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 180,000 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 142,000 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio.
Schwartz Investment Trust initiated holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 3,304,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)
Schwartz Investment Trust initiated holding in AptarGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.35 and $141.18, with an estimated average price of $131.75. The stock is now traded at around $115.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Angi Inc (ANGI)
Schwartz Investment Trust initiated holding in Angi Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $11.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 453,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: APi Group Corp (APG)
Schwartz Investment Trust added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 882.35%. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 1,670,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
Schwartz Investment Trust added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 57.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 418,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Schwartz Investment Trust sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.54 and $265.23, with an estimated average price of $252.52.Sold Out: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)
Schwartz Investment Trust sold out a holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.08.Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Schwartz Investment Trust sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19.Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Schwartz Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 43.4%. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $249.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.17%. Schwartz Investment Trust still held 150,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.
