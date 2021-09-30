Logo
Schwartz Investment Trust Buys Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, APi Group Corp, AptarGroup Inc, Sells IQVIA Holdings Inc, Lowe's Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Schwartz Investment Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, APi Group Corp, AptarGroup Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Angi Inc, sells IQVIA Holdings Inc, Lowe's Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwartz Investment Trust. As of 2021Q3, Schwartz Investment Trust owns 32 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Schwartz Investment Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schwartz+investment+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Schwartz Investment Trust
  1. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 450,000 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio.
  2. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 300,000 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio.
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 229,000 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 180,000 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 142,000 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP)

Schwartz Investment Trust initiated holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 3,304,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)

Schwartz Investment Trust initiated holding in AptarGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.35 and $141.18, with an estimated average price of $131.75. The stock is now traded at around $115.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Angi Inc (ANGI)

Schwartz Investment Trust initiated holding in Angi Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $14.4, with an estimated average price of $11.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 453,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: APi Group Corp (APG)

Schwartz Investment Trust added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 882.35%. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 1,670,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Schwartz Investment Trust added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 57.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 418,608 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Schwartz Investment Trust sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.54 and $265.23, with an estimated average price of $252.52.

Sold Out: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)

Schwartz Investment Trust sold out a holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.08.

Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Schwartz Investment Trust sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19.

Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Schwartz Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 43.4%. The sale prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $249.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.17%. Schwartz Investment Trust still held 150,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.



