Nubeva Announces Third-Party Validation Of Its Upcoming Ransomware Reversal Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, NBVAF), a developer of B2B ransomware and network decryption software solutions, announces today positive results from third-party testing on new Ransomware Reversal technology.



The findings validate previous claims that Nubeva can intercept encryption keys and decrypt (reverse) ransomware 96.84% of the time. Over four weeks, tests were conducted against thousands of random ransomware samples never seen by Nubeva. The samples came from both active and legacy families of malicious software, including Conti, Lockbit, Pysa, Haron, AvosLocker. The test group included cybersecurity manufacturers, managed security service providers, and end-users.

“This is big news. This third-party validation backs up the numbers that we have been reporting from internal testing,” said Steve Perkins, CMO and Head of Product at Nubeva. “If we can neutralize 97% or more of today’s ransomware and provide an instant data recovery option, we are in the position to make a huge impact. And based on the findings, we feel confident that with the further tune of our solution towards 99% efficacy.”

Nubeva announced in September 2021 that it has successfully adapted its patented and award-winning SKI technology to decrypt and recover from ransomware attacks. The SKI software runs on a computer and can learn and intercept copies of encryption keys utilized in a ransomware attack. With keys in hand, Nubeva provides a simple, efficient decryption capability to instantly reverse the attack, restore data, and get back to normal operations. Nubeva has been licensing SKI to the cybersecurity industry for years to allow lawful inspection of encrypted network traffic.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva’s next-generation SKI (Session Key Intercept) technology represents a better, faster, easier, and lower-cost alternative to legacy decryption. Our solution provides a complete option for manufacturers, integrators, and managed services providers of cybersecurity and application assurance solutions. Today, nearly all network traffic uses TLS (formerly SSL) for security and privacy. Yet, enterprises still must see the data-in-motion to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats and application performance issues. With constant evolution in TLS protocols and the advancements in application, network, and computing architectures, gaps continue to grow in the legacy decryption methods. Nubeva’s SKI technology represents the next-generation solution for the industry moving forward. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the cybersecurity industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release, and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

