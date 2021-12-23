Getinge acquires Talis Clinical LLC, a leading innovator of High Acuity cloud-based software solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Getinge acquires Talis Clinical LLC, a leading innovator of High Acuity cloud-based software solutions

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 23, 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getinge announces the acquisition of 100% of the equity interest in Talis Clinical LLC, a US-based leading innovator of High Acuity cloud-based software solutions. Talis Clinical's offer is designed to support and document care throughout the general and cardiac perioperative care process, but also through labor and delivery episodes and critical care support including ECMO Therapy.

"Connecting life-saving medical devices with other data sources and presenting the right data to the right clinician is instrumental in supporting better patient outcomes and lower treatment costs", says Jens Viebke, President Acute Care Therapies at Getinge. "Talis Clinical enables this by combining state-of-the-art technology with a deep understanding of the real needs in high acquity settings, and will be a key cornerstone in Getinge's digital strategy moving forward."

Talis Clinical was founded in 2013 to support patient care and positively impact clinicians and healthcare organizations. The company's suite of applications is built on a highly innovative and sophisticated platform called Advanced Clinical Guidance (ACG-Engine™). The ACG-Engine comes with interfaces to a wide range of Point Of Care Devices as well as Patient Data Management Systems and includes high value functions that facilitate oversight and process improvements.

The addressable global market is estimated to be more than SEK 50 B, of which half only is in the US. Talis Clinical currently employs 57 persons and the net sales for 2021 is estimated to SEK 40 M. The company has its headquarter in Streetsboro, Ohio, US and will be reported as a part of the business area Acute Care Therapies.

"We are delighted to become part of Getinge", says Gary Colister, President and Founder of Talis Clinical. "We see incredible synergy in our missions and a tremendous opportunity to patients by working together. Now more than ever, clinicians working in high acuity care areas need scalable solutions that empower and engage them. Getinge will help us reach more clinicians and patients faster than we could have alone."

At the time of the acquisition, Getinge has paid SEK 596 M for 100% of the equity interest in Talis Clinical LLC on a debt-free basis and subject to customary working capital adjustments. In addition, additional earn-outs may be paid up until 2026 to the extent that the agreed milestone for each earn-out is reached.

Getinge does not expect any material integration costs and the acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Getinge's earnings in the near term. The purchase price is financed with available cash previously raised in the Swedish Debt Capital Market.

For more information about Talis Clinical LLC: www.talisclinical.com

Media contact:

Anna Appelqvist, Vice President Corporate Communications
Phone: +46 (0)10 335 5906
Email: [email protected]

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs over 10,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/getinge/r/getinge-acquires-talis-clinical-llc--a-leading-innovator-of-high-acuity-cloud-based-software-solutio,c3478079

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO16502&sd=2021-12-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/getinge-acquires-talis-clinical-llc-a-leading-innovator-of-high-acuity-cloud-based-software-solutions-301450477.html

SOURCE Getinge

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO16502&Transmission_Id=202112231137PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO16502&DateId=20211223

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus