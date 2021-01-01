Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQGS: APPH), The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM), The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQGS: HNST), and PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQCM: PTE)

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQGS: APPH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against APPH alleging Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that APPH lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) that, as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an APPH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (: SAM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of SAM alleging that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that SAM’s hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) that, as a result, SAM was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, SAM’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a SAM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQGS: HNST)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against HNST alleging that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted: (1) that, prior to the IPO, the Company’s results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category; (2) that, at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are an HNST investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQCM: PTE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint has been filed against PTE alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the SkinTE IND was deficient with respect to certain Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control items; (ii) as a result, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the SkinTE IND in its current form; (iii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated the likelihood that the SkinTE IND would obtain FDA approval; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a PTE investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]