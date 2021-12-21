Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Chairman & CEO John A Kite Sold $523,250 of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Kite Realty Group Trust (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John A Kite (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of KRG on 12/21/2021 at an average price of $20.93 a share. The total sale was $523,250.
For the complete insider trading history of KRG, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.