Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) CEO Thomas A Mccourt Sold $528,591 of Shares

CEO of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas A Mccourt (insider trades) sold 46,327 shares of IRWD on 12/22/2021 at an average price of $11.41 a share. The total sale was $528,591.
For the complete insider trading history of IRWD, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.