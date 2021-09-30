Concorde Funds Inc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Dorchester Minerals LP

Added Positions: MINT, JPST, DMLP, KRP, ABBV, XOM, DD, DISCK, SLB, VIVHY, HBI,

Investment company Concorde Funds Inc Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Dorchester Minerals LP, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concorde Funds Inc. As of 2021Q3, Concorde Funds Inc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 2,519,537 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 1,925 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,100 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 22,000 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.72% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 74,500 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio.

Concorde Funds Inc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $101.97. The stock is now traded at around $101.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Concorde Funds Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.58 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Concorde Funds Inc added to a holding in Dorchester Minerals LP by 46.88%. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $16.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Concorde Funds Inc added to a holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.