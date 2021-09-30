Concorde Funds Inc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Dorchester Minerals LP

For the details of Concorde Wealth Management Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concorde+wealth+management+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Concorde Wealth Management Fund
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 2,519,537 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio.
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 1,925 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,100 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 22,000 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.72%
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 74,500 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio.
Concorde Funds Inc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $101.97. The stock is now traded at around $101.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Concorde Funds Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.58 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $50.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP)
Concorde Funds Inc added to a holding in Dorchester Minerals LP by 46.88%. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $16.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)
Concorde Funds Inc added to a holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $11.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Concorde Wealth Management Fund. Also check out:
1. Concorde Wealth Management Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Concorde Wealth Management Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Concorde Wealth Management Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Concorde Wealth Management Fund keeps buying