Columbia Funds Series Trust I Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

For the details of Columbia Adaptive Retirement 2020 Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbia+adaptive+retirement+2020+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Columbia Adaptive Retirement 2020 Fund
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 1,153 shares, 43.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.17%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 652 shares, 30.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 367 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 584 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.44%
Columbia Funds Series Trust I added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 42.17%. The purchase prices were between $101.02 and $109.83, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $112.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.83%. The holding were 1,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Columbia Funds Series Trust I reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.44%. The sale prices were between $53.05 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $53.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Columbia Funds Series Trust I still held 584 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Columbia Adaptive Retirement 2020 Fund. Also check out:
1. Columbia Adaptive Retirement 2020 Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Columbia Adaptive Retirement 2020 Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Columbia Adaptive Retirement 2020 Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Columbia Adaptive Retirement 2020 Fund keeps buying