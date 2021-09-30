Columbia Funds Series Trust I Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Added Positions: IYR, TIP, EMB,

Investment company Columbia Funds Series Trust I Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia Funds Series Trust I. As of 2021Q3, Columbia Funds Series Trust I owns 4 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 1,153 shares, 43.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.17% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 652 shares, 30.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 367 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 584 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.44%

Columbia Funds Series Trust I added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 42.17%. The purchase prices were between $101.02 and $109.83, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $112.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.83%. The holding were 1,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Columbia Funds Series Trust I reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.44%. The sale prices were between $53.05 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $53.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Columbia Funds Series Trust I still held 584 shares as of 2021-09-30.