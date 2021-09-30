Sit Large Cap Growth Fund Buys Parker Hannifin Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Chegg Inc, Sells Aon PLC, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: PH, ATVI, CHGG,

PH, ATVI, CHGG, Added Positions: NFLX, TWLO, ADSK, RNG,

NFLX, TWLO, ADSK, RNG, Reduced Positions: AAPL, TEAM, TT, ISRG, INTU, NKE, DXCM, AMT, YETI,

AAPL, TEAM, TT, ISRG, INTU, NKE, DXCM, AMT, YETI, Sold Out: AON, VZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Parker Hannifin Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Chegg Inc, Netflix Inc, Twilio Inc, sells Aon PLC, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sit Large Cap Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Sit Large Cap Growth Fund owns 66 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,900 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,900 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,150 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,675 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 20,425 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio.

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57. The stock is now traded at around $311.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 14,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.96 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $30.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 13,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 37.29%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $614.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 106.45%. The purchase prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56. The stock is now traded at around $267.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 141.67%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02. The stock is now traded at around $192.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54.

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 26.02%. The sale prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64. The stock is now traded at around $387.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Sit Large Cap Growth Fund still held 7,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 38.61%. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $206.56, with an estimated average price of $192.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Sit Large Cap Growth Fund still held 4,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 25.97%. The sale prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Sit Large Cap Growth Fund still held 4,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.