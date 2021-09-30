Logo
Sit Large Cap Growth Fund Buys Parker Hannifin Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Chegg Inc, Sells Aon PLC, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Verizon Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sit Large Cap Growth Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Parker Hannifin Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Chegg Inc, Netflix Inc, Twilio Inc, sells Aon PLC, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Verizon Communications Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sit Large Cap Growth Fund. As of 2021Q3, Sit Large Cap Growth Fund owns 66 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sit Large Cap Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sit+large+cap+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sit Large Cap Growth Fund
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,900 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,900 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,150 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,675 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio.
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 20,425 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57. The stock is now traded at around $311.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 14,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.96 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $30.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 13,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 37.29%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $614.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 106.45%. The purchase prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56. The stock is now traded at around $267.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 141.67%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $303.93, with an estimated average price of $254.02. The stock is now traded at around $192.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $226.79 and $299.17, with an estimated average price of $268.54.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.

Reduced: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 26.02%. The sale prices were between $258.43 and $413.94, with an estimated average price of $333.64. The stock is now traded at around $387.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Sit Large Cap Growth Fund still held 7,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 38.61%. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $206.56, with an estimated average price of $192.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Sit Large Cap Growth Fund still held 4,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Sit Large Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 25.97%. The sale prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Sit Large Cap Growth Fund still held 4,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

