Usgi Emerging Europe Fund Buys PJSC Lukoil, Rosneft Oil Co, Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ, Sells Tatneft PJSC, TCS Group Holding PLC, EVRAZ PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PJSC Lukoil, Rosneft Oil Co, Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Novolipetsk Steel PJSC, sells Tatneft PJSC, TCS Group Holding PLC, EVRAZ PLC, Detskymir PJSC, Sistema PJSFC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Usgi Emerging Europe Fund. As of 2021Q3, Usgi Emerging Europe Fund owns 58 stocks with a total value of $23 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sberbank of Russia PJSC (SBRCY) - 134,750 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. PJSC Lukoil (LUKOY) - 23,920 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 284.57% Rosneft Oil Co (OJSCY) - 234,452 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.45% Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ (NILSY) - 37,350 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 703.23% Gazprom Neft PJSC (SIBN) - 143,000 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. New Position

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund initiated holding in Gazprom Neft PJSC. The purchase prices were between $414.75 and $481.3, with an estimated average price of $435.43. The stock is now traded at around $551.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 143,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund initiated holding in Novolipetsk Steel PJSC. The purchase prices were between $29.12 and $35.54, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund initiated holding in Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA. The purchase prices were between $68.72 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $74.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund initiated holding in Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi AS. The purchase prices were between $8.8 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund initiated holding in Turkiye Is Bankasi AS. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund initiated holding in Julius Baer Gruppe AG. The purchase prices were between $55.94 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund added to a holding in PJSC Lukoil by 284.57%. The purchase prices were between $83.32 and $96.33, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $85.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.38%. The holding were 23,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund added to a holding in Rosneft Oil Co by 134.45%. The purchase prices were between $6.23 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 234,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund added to a holding in Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ by 703.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $33.12. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 37,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund added to a holding in Gazprom PJSC by 94.56%. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $8.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 82,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund added to a holding in PhosAgro PJSC by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $18 and $22, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund added to a holding in Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS by 342.86%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $181.3, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $243.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund sold out a holding in TCS Group Holding PLC. The sale prices were between $82.72 and $100.55, with an estimated average price of $90.64.

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund sold out a holding in Detskymir PJSC. The sale prices were between $129.52 and $151.3, with an estimated average price of $137.96.

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund sold out a holding in Sistema PJSFC. The sale prices were between $7.75 and $9.35, with an estimated average price of $8.22.

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund sold out a holding in KGHM Polska Miedz SA. The sale prices were between $154.25 and $200.5, with an estimated average price of $181.2.

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund sold out a holding in Inter RAO UES PJSC. The sale prices were between $4.17 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.52.

Usgi Emerging Europe Fund sold out a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The sale prices were between $59.72 and $70.96, with an estimated average price of $66.48.