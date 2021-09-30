Usgi Emerging Europe Fund Buys PJSC Lukoil, Rosneft Oil Co, Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ, Sells Tatneft PJSC, TCS Group Holding PLC, EVRAZ PLC

- New Purchases: SIBN, NLMK, PKN, ENKAI, ISCTR, BAER, MMK, ENGI, RXL, VIG,
- Added Positions: LUKOY, OJSCY, NILSY, OGZPY, PHOJY, FROTO, CDI, ALRS, VOW,
- Reduced Positions: OAOFY, EVR, PZU, OTP, FIVE, MBT, ANDR, CPS, ADRNY, WIE, CEZ, AKBNK, BOSS,
- Sold Out: TCS, DSKY, JSFCF, KGH, IRAO, RBI, FME, JMAT, GLTR, TLV, TTKOM, GARAN, GREK, YNDX, PLZL, POLY,
- Sberbank of Russia PJSC (SBRCY) - 134,750 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio.
- PJSC Lukoil (LUKOY) - 23,920 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 284.57%
- Rosneft Oil Co (OJSCY) - 234,452 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.45%
- Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ (NILSY) - 37,350 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 703.23%
- Gazprom Neft PJSC (SIBN) - 143,000 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund initiated holding in Gazprom Neft PJSC. The purchase prices were between $414.75 and $481.3, with an estimated average price of $435.43. The stock is now traded at around $551.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 143,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Novolipetsk Steel PJSC (NLMK)
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund initiated holding in Novolipetsk Steel PJSC. The purchase prices were between $29.12 and $35.54, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA (PKN)
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund initiated holding in Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA. The purchase prices were between $68.72 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $74.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi AS (ENKAI)
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund initiated holding in Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi AS. The purchase prices were between $8.8 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Turkiye Is Bankasi AS (ISCTR)
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund initiated holding in Turkiye Is Bankasi AS. The purchase prices were between $5.05 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $7.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Julius Baer Gruppe AG (BAER)
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund initiated holding in Julius Baer Gruppe AG. The purchase prices were between $55.94 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PJSC Lukoil (LUKOY)
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund added to a holding in PJSC Lukoil by 284.57%. The purchase prices were between $83.32 and $96.33, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $85.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.38%. The holding were 23,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Rosneft Oil Co (OJSCY)
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund added to a holding in Rosneft Oil Co by 134.45%. The purchase prices were between $6.23 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 234,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ (NILSY)
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund added to a holding in Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ by 703.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $33.12. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.31%. The holding were 37,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Gazprom PJSC (OGZPY)
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund added to a holding in Gazprom PJSC by 94.56%. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $8.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 82,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PhosAgro PJSC (PHOJY)
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund added to a holding in PhosAgro PJSC by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $18 and $22, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS (FROTO)
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund added to a holding in Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS by 342.86%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $181.3, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $243.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund sold out a holding in TCS Group Holding PLC. The sale prices were between $82.72 and $100.55, with an estimated average price of $90.64.Sold Out: Detskymir PJSC (DSKY)
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund sold out a holding in Detskymir PJSC. The sale prices were between $129.52 and $151.3, with an estimated average price of $137.96.Sold Out: Sistema PJSFC (JSFCF)
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund sold out a holding in Sistema PJSFC. The sale prices were between $7.75 and $9.35, with an estimated average price of $8.22.Sold Out: KGHM Polska Miedz SA (KGH)
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund sold out a holding in KGHM Polska Miedz SA. The sale prices were between $154.25 and $200.5, with an estimated average price of $181.2.Sold Out: Inter RAO UES PJSC (IRAO)
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund sold out a holding in Inter RAO UES PJSC. The sale prices were between $4.17 and $4.83, with an estimated average price of $4.52.Sold Out: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)
Usgi Emerging Europe Fund sold out a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The sale prices were between $59.72 and $70.96, with an estimated average price of $66.48.
