Blue Chip Investor Fund Buys Wayfair Inc, Sells Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L

Investment company Blue Chip Investor Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Wayfair Inc, sells Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Chip Investor Fund. As of 2021Q3, Blue Chip Investor Fund owns 17 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Blue Chip Investor Fund. Also check out:
1. Blue Chip Investor Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Blue Chip Investor Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blue Chip Investor Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blue Chip Investor Fund keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Blue Chip Investor Fund
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 34 shares, 31.77% of the total portfolio.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 70,500 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio.
- LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 62,000 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,100 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio.
- CarMax Inc (KMX) - 20,000 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio.
Blue Chip Investor Fund added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 95.56%. The purchase prices were between $241.36 and $316.57, with an estimated average price of $282.2. The stock is now traded at around $204.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L (BAMR)
Blue Chip Investor Fund sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The sale prices were between $48.33 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $56.53.
