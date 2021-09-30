Blue Chip Investor Fund Buys Wayfair Inc, Sells Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L

Added Positions: W,

W, Sold Out: BAMR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wayfair Inc, sells Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Chip Investor Fund. As of 2021Q3, Blue Chip Investor Fund owns 17 stocks with a total value of $44 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 34 shares, 31.77% of the total portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 70,500 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 62,000 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,100 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. CarMax Inc (KMX) - 20,000 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio.

Blue Chip Investor Fund added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 95.56%. The purchase prices were between $241.36 and $316.57, with an estimated average price of $282.2. The stock is now traded at around $204.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Blue Chip Investor Fund sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The sale prices were between $48.33 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $56.53.