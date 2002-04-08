BOTS,Inc. Becomes First Pubco to Provide Seller Financing for Virtual Real Estate in a Unique Metaverse Design to Replicate Terrestrial Vegas

BTZI Begins Accepting Crypto.com Coin for Its Products and Services



San Juan, Puerto Rico, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOTS, Inc. ( BTZI), ("BOTS" or "The Company"), a global technology conglomerate specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining equipment repair, and extended warranty contracts, announced today the start of seller financing to accelerate the development of its upcoming Metaverse based on the terrestrial Las Vegas. BOTS acquired the domain VEGAS.MV for this project which will launch in early 2022.

We will provide up to 100% low-interest seller financing to qualified buyers as well as a small down payment secured by a note and deed of trust to less qualified buyers. We believe that we are breaking ground as pioneers who will set the trend by showing the world that virtual real estate can also involve notes and deeds of trust. We will also offer for sale at a discount from face value our seller-financed notes to those brave investors willing to speculate on the future of the new Metaverse worlds quickly emerging.

While the notes will initially be denominated in USD, the first cryptocurrency that we will accept as principal and interest will be Crypto.com Coin (COIN: CRO).

The reason BTZI chose to highlight $CRO in this regard is due to the Staples Center being rebranded as Crypto.com with CRO the 15th largest crypto by market cap marking the emergence of the crypto industry into the mainstream of American culture.

"We believe that seller financing for the Metaverse Economy and ‘VEGAS.MV’ represents the best strategy to build out a Vegas-style Metaverse which shall include hotels, casinos, real estate, and a plethora of Las Vegas-style virtual entertainment. We plan to offer exclusive partnerships to build a Metaverse experience on www.Vegas.MV, which will become a global online virtual platform for collective experiences connecting millions of people every day," commented Simon Rubin, BOTS, Inc. Chairman and Interim CEO.

The MetaBOTS™ platform will be designed to allow consumers, a variety of end-users, entertainers, business operators, influencers, as well as creative virtual real estate developers to own and manage their personal and business properties in this Metaverse. The Vegas.MV city will also feature exciting 3D-themed entertainment options, a virtual golf course, and virtual restaurants where customers can "walk in" and order from the virtual menus in a way that will allow orders to be delivered in real life to their homes. Also, there will be open virtual parks where users can play, meet up with virtual friends, and build their communities.

Would you like to be mayor, sheriff, or hold an important role in this virtual Vegas city? We also include seller financing for this position.

In anticipation of huge demand from individuals, public and private companies, BTZI has begun accepting seller financing when selling its Vegas-style virtual real estate in this upcoming Metaverse development to the first participants that wish to get in early at a steep discount prior to complete development. We are also developing a cryptocurrency that will become one of the currencies of the future city. NFTs will also play an integral role in forming the atmospheres of many aspects of Vegas.MV Metaverse. Artificial Real Estate in virtual worlds has fetched astounding prices in real dollar values, and this phenomenon has only just begun, which is destined for a future far greater than the Internet itself. For more information and indications of interest, please email: [email protected]

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S. patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. The Company also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and insurance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.

