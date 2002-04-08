Logo
Aveanna to Virtually Participate at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (“Aveanna”) ( AVAH) today announced that its management team will virtually attend the JP Morgan Healthcare conference held on January 12th. The presentation will begin at 11:15 AM Eastern Time. Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aveanna.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has locations in 30 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation services, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults, home health and hospice services, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. The Company also provides case management services in order to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers or other payers, physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient’s normal caregiver. The Company’s services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization. For more information, please visit www.aveanna.com.

Contact

Dave Afshar
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

