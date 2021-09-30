Fiera Capital International Equity Fund Buys Canadian National Railway Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian National Railway Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiera Capital International Equity Fund . As of 2021Q3, Fiera Capital International Equity Fund owns 31 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nestle SA (NESN) - 113,181 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37% Keyence Corp (6861) - 21,620 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 99,335 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.73% Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 120,256 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84% Diageo PLC (DGE) - 216,544 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%

Fiera Capital International Equity Fund added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $101.48 and $127.22, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $122.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 68,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.