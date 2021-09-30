Fiera Capital International Equity Fund Buys Canadian National Railway Co

Investment company Fiera Capital International Equity Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian National Railway Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiera Capital International Equity Fund . As of 2021Q3, Fiera Capital International Equity Fund owns 31 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of FIERA CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND . Also check out:
1. FIERA CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND 's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIERA CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIERA CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIERA CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND keeps buying
- Added Positions: CNI, DGE, INFO, LSEG, NESN, MC, SAP, NOVO B, SCHP, CBA, IHG, 6954, HWDN, AI, EL, SPX, SHB A, GEBN, UNA, UNA, CFR,
- Reduced Positions: 6861,
These are the top 5 holdings of FIERA CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND
- Nestle SA (NESN) - 113,181 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37%
- Keyence Corp (6861) - 21,620 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 99,335 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.73%
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 120,256 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.84%
- Diageo PLC (DGE) - 216,544 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%
Fiera Capital International Equity Fund added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $101.48 and $127.22, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $122.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 68,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.
