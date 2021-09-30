Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys CIM Commercial Trust Corp, Sells RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I, Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund, PGIM High Yield Fund Inc

For the details of First Foundation Fixed Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+foundation+fixed+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Foundation Fixed Income Fund
- DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) - 147,982 shares, 17.50% of the total portfolio.
- PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDO) - 120,914 shares, 16.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I (OPP) - 136,507 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.28%
- SCE Trust III (SCEpH.PFD) - 61,167 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio.
- PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) - 73,957 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio.
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in CIM Commercial Trust Corp by 4742.55%. The purchase prices were between $6.59 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $7.8. The stock is now traded at around $7.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 35,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I (OPP)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I by 22.28%. The sale prices were between $14.55 and $16.32, with an estimated average price of $15.6. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.03%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 136,507 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 42.89%. The sale prices were between $19.58 and $20.05, with an estimated average price of $19.82. The stock is now traded at around $18.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 33,295 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: PGIM High Yield Fund Inc (ISD)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in PGIM High Yield Fund Inc by 26.76%. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $16.61, with an estimated average price of $16.31. The stock is now traded at around $15.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 66,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: (VER)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in by 32.67%. The sale prices were between $45.23 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $48.57. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 10,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 50.31%. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $7.35, with an estimated average price of $7.04. The stock is now traded at around $7.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: GMAC Capital Trust I (ALLYPA.PFD)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III reduced to a holding in GMAC Capital Trust I by 84.74%. The sale prices were between $25.23 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III still held 923 shares as of 2021-09-30.
