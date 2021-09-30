Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Baidu Inc, Sands China, Taiheiyo Cement Corp, Sells Capri Holdings, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Glencore PLC

New Purchases: BIDU, 01928,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Baidu Inc, Sands China, Taiheiyo Cement Corp, easyJet PLC, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, sells Capri Holdings, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Glencore PLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Weibo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 62 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Airbus SE (AIR) - 296 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. POSCO (PKX) - 441 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 195 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SSNHZ) - 19 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 511 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Sands China Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Taiheiyo Cement Corp by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $2326 and $2644, with an estimated average price of $2520.57. The stock is now traded at around $2256.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in easyJet PLC by 65.95%. The purchase prices were between $5.66 and $9.53, with an estimated average price of $7.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The sale prices were between $4.91 and $5.91, with an estimated average price of $5.5.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Glencore PLC. The sale prices were between $2.96 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $3.25.