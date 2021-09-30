Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Baidu Inc, Sands China, Taiheiyo Cement Corp, Sells Capri Holdings, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Glencore PLC

- New Purchases: BIDU, 01928,
- Added Positions: 5233, EZJ, MLCO, AGN, DLG,
- Reduced Positions: CPRI, 6503, WB, NWG, 00288,
- Sold Out: BBVA, GLEN,
These are the top 5 holdings of ARGA INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND
- Airbus SE (AIR) - 296 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio.
- POSCO (PKX) - 441 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio.
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 195 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SSNHZ) - 19 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 511 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio.
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sands China Ltd (01928)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Sands China Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Taiheiyo Cement Corp (5233)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Taiheiyo Cement Corp by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $2326 and $2644, with an estimated average price of $2520.57. The stock is now traded at around $2256.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: easyJet PLC (EZJ)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in easyJet PLC by 65.95%. The purchase prices were between $5.66 and $9.53, with an estimated average price of $7.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The sale prices were between $4.91 and $5.91, with an estimated average price of $5.5.Sold Out: Glencore PLC (GLEN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Glencore PLC. The sale prices were between $2.96 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $3.25.
