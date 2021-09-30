Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Baidu Inc, Sands China, Taiheiyo Cement Corp, Sells Capri Holdings, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Glencore PLC

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Baidu Inc, Sands China, Taiheiyo Cement Corp, Sells Capri Holdings, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Glencore PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, Sands China, Taiheiyo Cement Corp, easyJet PLC, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, sells Capri Holdings, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, Glencore PLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Weibo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 62 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARGA INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arga+international+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARGA INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND
  1. Airbus SE (AIR) - 296 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio.
  2. POSCO (PKX) - 441 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio.
  3. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 195 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SSNHZ) - 19 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.
  5. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 511 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sands China Ltd (01928)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Sands China Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Taiheiyo Cement Corp (5233)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Taiheiyo Cement Corp by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $2326 and $2644, with an estimated average price of $2520.57. The stock is now traded at around $2256.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: easyJet PLC (EZJ)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in easyJet PLC by 65.95%. The purchase prices were between $5.66 and $9.53, with an estimated average price of $7.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. The sale prices were between $4.91 and $5.91, with an estimated average price of $5.5.

Sold Out: Glencore PLC (GLEN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Glencore PLC. The sale prices were between $2.96 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $3.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARGA INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND. Also check out:

1. ARGA INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARGA INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARGA INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARGA INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus