Mercury Systems adopts limited-duration shareholder rights plan

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Mercury Systems adopts limited-duration shareholder rights plan

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (“Mercury” or the “Company”), ( MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan (the “Rights Plan”).

The Mercury Board unanimously adopted the Rights Plan to protect the investment of shareholders during a period in which it believes shares of the Company do not reflect the inherent value of the business or its long-term growth potential.

William O’Brien, Independent Chair of the Mercury Board, said, “In light of current market conditions, the Board believes adoption of the Rights Plan is an appropriate action to help ensure we are able to protect the long-term interests of all Mercury shareholders. The Company regularly engages and maintains an ongoing dialogue with shareholders, and we have a history of seeking, considering and incorporating their feedback. Our Board and management team remain focused on executing our strategic plan to deliver sustainable, long-term growth and will continue to evaluate opportunities to enhance value for our shareholders.”

The Rights Plan has a one-year duration. By adopting the Rights Plan, the Board intends to enable all shareholders to realize the full potential value of their investment in Mercury while reducing the likelihood that any person or group gains control of the Company without paying full and fair value. The Rights Plan also provides the Board with time to make informed decisions that are in the best long-term interests of the Company and its shareholders and does not deter the Board from considering any offer that it determines is in the best interest of shareholders.

Pursuant to the Rights Plan, the Company will distribute one right (“Right”) for each common share outstanding as of the record date, January 10, 2022. Under the Rights Plan, the Rights generally would become exercisable only if a person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 7.5% or more of Mercury common shares in a transaction not approved by the Mercury Board (or 10% if the person or group is a passive investor). In the event the Rights under the Rights Plan become exercisable, each holder of a Right (other than such acquiring person or group, whose Rights will become void and will not be exercisable) will have the right to purchase, upon payment of the exercise price and in accordance with the terms of the Rights Plan, preferred shares of Mercury having a value of twice the market value of Mercury’s common shares.

The ownership threshold for passive investors in Mercury, meaning holders of common shares of Mercury without a plan or an intent to change or influence the control of Mercury (including Schedule 13G filers), is 10% (as opposed to 7.5% for other investors).

Additional details regarding the Rights Plan, including the Rights Plan itself, are contained in a Form 8-K that will be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as required by applicable rules.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®
Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the Rights Plan described herein and to fiscal 2022 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings and value creation initiatives such as 1MPACT, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cybersecurity regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Michael D. Ruppert, CFO
Mercury Systems Inc.
[email protected] | (978) 967-1990

MEDIA CONTACT

Michael Freitag / Dan Moore / Lyle Weston / Rachel Goldman
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
[email protected] | (212) 355-4449

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc.

ti?nf=ODQxODEzMyM0NjMxMjcxIzIwMDU2NzI=
Mercury-Systems-Inc.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus