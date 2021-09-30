Logo
GNCC CAPITAL, INC. FILES ANNUAL REPORT AND OTHER MATERIAL ISSUES

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 28, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. ("GNCP.PK", "GNCC" or "the Company" confirms that our Annual Report and the accompanying Attorney Letter was filed on December 27, 2021 and in respect of our Year Ended September 30, 2021.

We confirm that we have filed various Disclosures in respect of Premier Development & Investment, Inc. (PDIV.PK) ("Premier") in respect of Premier shareholdings in GNCC and on December 27, 2021.

As of today, Premier now holds 43% of the outstanding Voting Common Stock of GNCC. We refer you to our Press Release in respect of Premier's shareholding in your Company dated December 21, 2021, a link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNCP/news/PREMIER-DEVELOPMENT--INVESTMENT-INC-UPDATE---INCREASE-IN-HOLDINGS-IN-GNCC-CAPITAL-INC?id=336656.

Furthermore, GNCC has eliminated an amount of $3.8 million in liabilities and prior to our Q1 period which ends on December 31, 2021. We can confirm that we will be filing this Q1 Report in January, 2022.

ABOUT PREMIER AND GNCC:-

Premier holds claims to Rare Earth Mining Exploration Properties in New Mexico, has options over Oil & Gas Wells in Oklahoma and holds the largest amount of the outstanding Common Stock of GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTC: GNCP) which gives Premier an indirect exposure to their claims to Gold and Silver Mining Exploration Properties. Premier's Futures Trading Company is extremely active and trades some 16 hours a day; solely in Index linked Futures Contracts. Premier also holds material cash and short term loan/investment deposits.

GNCC holds interests in various Gold and Silver Mining Exploration Claims.

Forward-Looking Statements:-

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:
GNCC CAPITAL, INC.

Telephone: (702) 990-0156
E Mail: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
E Mail: [email protected]
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gncccapital

favicon.png?sn=CG17508&sd=2021-12-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gncc-capital-inc-files-annual-report-and-other-material-issues-301451077.html

SOURCE GNCC Capital, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG17508&Transmission_Id=202112280700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG17508&DateId=20211228
