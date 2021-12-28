Woodlands Bank Appoints New Board Member

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Woodlands Bank Appoints New Board Member

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Dec. 28, 2021

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodlands Bank and Woodlands Financial Services Company is pleased to welcome Jay B. Alexander to their Boards of Directors. Alexander will be joining the Boards of Directors on January 1, 2022.

JayAlexander_2_2.jpg

Alexander was born and raised in Lycoming County and currently resides in Montoursville. After his graduation from Williamsport Area High School, he went on to pursue a career in the heavy construction industry. He was employed for several years with G.E. Logue, Inc. and HRI.

Alexander is currently the General Manager and Operator of the Wayne Township Landfill in McElhattan, PA. He is also the owner and partner of two Real Estate Companies focused on Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Recreational Outdoor properties in Northcentral Pennsylvania. He has been involved with local banks in various advisory positions for over 20 years.

In addition to becoming a Woodlands Bank Board Member, Alexander serves on the Board and Executive Committees of First Community Foundation of Pennsylvania, Advance Central PA (Central PA Workforce Development Corporation) and Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. He also is a Board Member of the Penn College Foundation and Texas Blockhouse Fish and Game Club.

"I look forward to being involved and helping the Board, Management and the Employees of Woodlands Bank continue to grow and serve our region's financial needs. A true community bank is very important to rural communities and Woodlands Bank caters to the needs of our customers, not the needs of the bank. That gets lost with big banks. We will never forget who we are serving and will always work to solve our customers' financial problems." states Alexander.

Alexander enjoys working on his two family farms, being outdoors, camping, hunting, traveling the US and spending time with his family. He and his wife Juli have three children (Cody, Cole and Caylyn) and one granddaughter (Emery).

"I am pleased to welcome Jay Alexander to the boards of both Woodlands Financial Services Company and Woodlands Bank. His business background and his civic involvement will be very beneficial to our institution" Bob Forse, Chairman of Woodlands Bank's Board of Directors.

Woodlands Bank is a local community bank with headquarters in Williamsport, PA. Woodlands Bank offers consumer and commercial banking and trust services in both Lycoming and Clinton Counties. For more information about Woodlands Bank, please visit www.woodlandsbank.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH15628&sd=2021-12-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woodlands-bank-appoints-new-board-member-301449946.html

SOURCE Woodlands Financial Services Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH15628&Transmission_Id=202112280800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH15628&DateId=20211228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus