3 Stocks for Growth-Oriented Investors

These companies have grown their trailing 12-month net earnings significantly

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • Growth-oriented investors looking for cheap stocks could find opportunities in Telefonactiebolaget LM Ericsson, Williams-Sonoma Inc. and WestRock Company
  • Wall Street is positive about these companies
Article's Main Image

Growth-oriented investors may want to consider the following stocks, since they represent businesses with price-earnings ratios below 20 that recorded significant improvements in their trailing 12-month earnings per share over the past year.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

The first company that qualifies is Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (

ERIC, Financial), a Stockholm, Sweden-based information and communications technology solutions provider in North America and internationally.

The trailing 12-month diluted net earnings per share were $0.69 as of the three months ended Sept. 30, growing 44% from $0.48 in the prior-year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 16.42 (versus the industry median of 22.34) as of Monday.

Following an 8.6% decline over the past year, the stock traded at $10.85 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $36.13 billion and a 52-week range of $9.93 to $15.31.

1475876399264002048.png

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $14.43 per share.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest top fund holder of the company with 3.17% of total shares outstanding. The investment firm is followed by HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.73% and MUFG Securities EMEA plc with 0.42% of shares outstanding.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

The second company that makes the cut is Williams-Sonoma Inc. (

WSM, Financial), a San Francisco-based specialty retailer of home goods.

The trailing 12-month diluted net earnings per share increased by 95.2% to $13.31 as of the fiscal quarter ended Oct. 30, up from $6.82 as of the same fiscal quarter in the prior year.

The price-earnings ratio is 12.75 (versus the industry median of 17.78) as of Monday.

After a 62.4% increase that occurred over the past year, the stock was trading around $168.61 per share on Monday for a market capitalization of $12.40 billion and a 52-week range of $98.75 to $223.32.

1475876404745957376.png

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 9 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a recommendation rating of hold with a target price of $209.33 per share.

Among the top fund holders of the company, VANGUARD GROUP INC is the largest with 10.52% of shares outstanding, followed by BlackRock Inc. with 9.82% and Capital Research Global Investors with 7.74%.

WestRock Company

The third company that matches the criteria is WestRock Company (

WRK, Financial), an Atlanta, Georgia-based global manufacturer and seller of paper and packaging solutions.

The trailing 12-month diluted net earnings per share were $3.13 as of the quarter that ended on Sept. 30, representing a turnaround from the net loss of $2.67 as of the prior-year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 14.11 (versus the industry median of 16.59) as of Monday.

Following a 2.2% increase over the past year, the stock was trading around $43.76 per share at close on Monday for a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and a 52-week range of $40.04 to $62.03.

1475876409615544320.png

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $56.92 per share.

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ is the largest shareholder of the company with 11.89% of total shares outstanding, followed by VANGUARD GROUP INC with 11.35% and BlackRock Inc. with 7.87%.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

