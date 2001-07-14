Guardant Health to Participate Virtually in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Guardant Health’s management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 10 at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant360 TissueNext™, Guardant360 Response™, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its LUNAR screening program, which aims to address the needs of asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening.

