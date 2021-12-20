Logo
Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

2 hours ago
Bell-Ringing Ceremony in Celebration of Becoming a Public Company

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PEGRU) ("Project Energy" or the "Company"), today announced it will ring the Opening Bell on the Nasdaq stock market on December 30, 2021. The newly public company began trading its combined Class A ordinary shares and warrants under the Ticker PEGRU on December 20, 2021. Separated Class A ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "PEGR" and "PEGRW".

Srinath Narayanan, CEO, will ring the Opening Bell alongside members of the Company's team. "We are delighted about the opportunity to celebrate this accomplishment and ring the Opening Bell on Nasdaq," said Narayanan.

The virtual bell ringing event can be viewed on the Nasdaq live stream here.

A recording of the ceremony will be available at a later date on PERA''s website.

About Project Energy
Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with a company in any industry, sector or geographic region, the Company intends to focus its search on high-potential ESG targets within the advanced renewable energy "Grid 2.0" value-chain, including targets focused on grid reliability and stability solutions, electrification of transportation and electric vehicle infrastructure, smart and/or AI-enabled grid optimization, energy storage, second-life use of batteries and end of life battery recycling.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the anticipated separation of the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants. No assurance can be given that the units will be separated as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and final prospectus relating to the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp.

