FOX Business Network's Kudlow Closes Out the Year Notching First Quarterly Win Over CNBC

FOX Business Network’s post-market program (FBN) Kudlow, (weekdays, 4 PM/ET) hosted by Larry Kudlow, closed out 2021 with its best quarter ever, according to Nielsen Media Research. Averaging 259,000 total viewers, Kudlow bested CNBC’s Closing Bell by 19% (218,000 P2+), marking the first quarterly win for the show which launched earlier this year.

In addition to the 2021 highlight of Kudlow’s victory, the network’s new primetime programming slate FBN Prime, also ushered in year over year growth and an affluence milestone. During its first quarter since launch, American Built (Mondays 9PM/ET) hosted by Stuart Varney notched a 43% increase in viewers while delivering the most-affluent program in cable news with the A25-54 demo earning an average income of $178,200. How America Works(Mondays 8 PM/ET) narrated by Mike Rowe and Mansion Global with Kacie McDonnell (Tuesdays 8 PM/ET) joined American Built among the top five most-affluent shows in cable news in the A25-54 demo. Additionally, FBN’s CAVUTO: Coast to Coast (weekdays 12-2 PM/ET), Making Money with Charles Payne (weekdays 2 PM/ET), The Claman Countdown (weekdays 3 PM/ET), Kennedy (Monday-Thursday 7 PM/ET) and American Dream Home (Tuesday 8 PM/ET) also scored placements in the top 20 programs in cable news with A25-54 median income.

Rounding out 2021, FBN’s Business Day programming (9:30AM-5 PM/ET) delivered 180,000 viewers and 19,000 with A25-54. In total day (6AM-6 AM/ET) FBN averaged 114,000 total viewers and 12,000 with A25-54. During Market Hours (9AM-4 PM/ET) FBN saw 179,000 viewers and 19,000 with A25-54. Stuart Varney’s three-hour market-open program Varney & Co (weekdays, 9 AM-12 PM/ET) was the top-rated show on the network and averaged 236,000 total viewers for the year. Following Varney & Co, Kudlow scored 206,000 total viewers, The Evening Edit with Elizabeth McDonald (weekdays 6 PM/ET) notched 149,000 total viewers, CAVUTO: Coast to Coast netted 145,000 total viewers, Making Money with Charles Payne saw 139,000 viewers and The Claman Countdown delivered 139,000 viewers. All in all, FBN secured six of the top 15 programs in business news with total viewers while the network’s full weekday slate secured placements among the top 20, including FOX Business Tonight (weekdays 5 PM/ET), Kennedy, and Mornings with Maria (weekdays 6-9 AM/ET). Notably, Mornings with Maria delivered its second highest-rated year since launch with total viewers, averaging 106,000.

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and currently ranks among the top business channels on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

