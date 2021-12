China makes up nearly 40% of a typical EM universe. This means that those who invest in China-only vehicles in addition to traditional EM strategies have no choice but to take a massive bet on China. An EM ex-China strategy is an indispensable building block for investors looking to control their China allocation more precisely. In this video, Arjun Divecha, Head of Emerging Markets Equity, explains how you can take control of your China exposure.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com